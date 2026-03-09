Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,274,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372,393 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $314,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 460.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $58.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

