Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $64.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $64,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial set a $424.00 target price on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,515. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $358.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.65%.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Launched a real?time GPS delivery tracker for big & bulky materials aimed at Pro customers — this product should reduce jobsite downtime, deepen contractor relationships and increase service stickiness for Home Depot’s high-value Pro channel. PR Newswire: Delivery Tracker

Launched a real?time GPS delivery tracker for big & bulky materials aimed at Pro customers — this product should reduce jobsite downtime, deepen contractor relationships and increase service stickiness for Home Depot’s high-value Pro channel. Positive Sentiment: Bullish media endorsement from Jim Cramer — he flagged HD as a core holding for when rates are cut, which can lift investor interest in cyclical/interest-rate-sensitive names. MSN: Jim Cramer

Bullish media endorsement from Jim Cramer — he flagged HD as a core holding for when rates are cut, which can lift investor interest in cyclical/interest-rate-sensitive names. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased to $2.33 quarterly (annualized $9.32, ~2.6% yield) — supports income investor demand and underscores management’s confidence in cash flow. MarketBeat: HD overview

Dividend increased to $2.33 quarterly (annualized $9.32, ~2.6% yield) — supports income investor demand and underscores management’s confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional repositioning — several smaller institutional buys reported in Q4 but overall ownership remains concentrated (?71% institutional). These moves are incremental and not large directional shifts. MarketBeat: Institutional activity

Institutional repositioning — several smaller institutional buys reported in Q4 but overall ownership remains concentrated (?71% institutional). These moves are incremental and not large directional shifts. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst coverage — majority of analysts rate HD Buy/Moderate Buy with a consensus target above the current price, but several firms trimmed targets recently; investors watch revisions for guidance on earnings momentum. Yahoo: Buy/Sell/Hold discussion

Mixed analyst coverage — majority of analysts rate HD Buy/Moderate Buy with a consensus target above the current price, but several firms trimmed targets recently; investors watch revisions for guidance on earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CFO Richard McPhail sold 2,550 shares (~$940k). Insider sales can prompt short?term selling or investor caution even when not uncommon. InsiderTrades: CFO sale

Insider selling — CFO Richard McPhail sold 2,550 shares (~$940k). Insider sales can prompt short?term selling or investor caution even when not uncommon. Negative Sentiment: Top?line softness and valuation pressure — Q4 revenue fell ~3.8% YoY despite an EPS beat, and some commentary/articles flag valuation concerns relative to growth. High leverage (debt/equity ~3.6) and a payout ratio near ~65% increase sensitivity to slower sales. Yahoo: Delivery tracker + valuation note

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

