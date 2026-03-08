Rathbones Group PLC Has $47.57 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $47,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 98.1% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE GE opened at $322.69 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The stock has a market cap of $338.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.12.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

