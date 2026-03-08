Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 43,190 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,190 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,409,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Shares of PG opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $179.99. The company has a market cap of $357.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.35 and a 200 day moving average of $151.16.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

