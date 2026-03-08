Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 330 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $22,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the third quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,785.33.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,787.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,024.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2,140.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,654.24 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total transaction of $91,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,034.09. This trade represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total transaction of $1,713,778.30. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

