United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires 7,500 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 131.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,866,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,456,049,000 after buying an additional 3,924,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,013,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,645 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,163,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,395,000 after acquiring an additional 715,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $527,197,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,719,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,781,000 after purchasing an additional 128,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Petroleum News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Refiner tailwind as crude rallies — multiple pieces note that surging oil (Brent near mid-$80s) and Middle East tensions are lifting expectations for higher refining margins, which benefits large refiners like Marathon. Oil Is Surging and These 3 Energy Stocks Could Double Your Money Before 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market recognition — Broker consensus remains constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”) and analysts/public commentators highlight Marathon’s scale, cash flows and recent earnings beat that support the bullish case. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages
- Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals and momentum — Recent earnings topped estimates (quarterly EPS beat and robust revenue), strong cash generation, and technical momentum are cited as reasons the stock is in a sustained uptrend. Why One Energy Expert Is Betting on These 3 Oil Stocks Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Trending stock attention — Zacks and Yahoo stories note heightened retail/investor interest and search activity, which can amplify moves but does not itself change fundamentals. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a Trending Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector positioning — Articles highlighting refiners/midstream as places to hide or earn yield emphasize diversification across upstream, refining and pipelines; Marathon is featured as a major downstream play but is sensitive to cycle swings. Energy sector coverage referencing Marathon
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit?cycle risk — Several pieces question whether the multi?year share gains are fully justified and flag that the stock is near its 1?year high; after a strong rally, upside could be limited if refining margins normalize. Is Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Price Justified After Strong Multi?Year Share Gains?
- Negative Sentiment: Exposure to volatility and leverage — Marathon benefits from higher crude but remains exposed to swings in oil and refining margins; its debt/equity (~1.27) and modest net margin (~3%) make it sensitive to margin compression and macro shocks. Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Valuation Check After Energy Sector Rally And Strong Investor Optimism
Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.8%
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $211.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.
Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.
