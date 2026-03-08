United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires 7,500 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 131.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,866,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,456,049,000 after buying an additional 3,924,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,013,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,645 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,163,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,395,000 after acquiring an additional 715,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $527,197,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,719,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,781,000 after purchasing an additional 128,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $221.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.38. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $228.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $211.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

