OGE Energy Corporation $OGE Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,637 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of OGE Energy worth $40,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 5,157.1% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 427.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, Director Lyle G. Ganske bought 10,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $500,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,420 shares in the company, valued at $500,055.80. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $292,830.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 28,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,263.43. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Mizuho set a $49.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. OGE Energy Corporation has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $49.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

Further Reading

