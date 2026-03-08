Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $40.37 Million Stake in The Trade Desk $TTD

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386,786 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Trade Desk worth $40,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 163.2% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $29.28 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $846.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 15.31%.The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

