Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF $VALQ

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 66.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,759 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,485,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000.

American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.89. American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $70.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97.

About American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

