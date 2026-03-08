Natixis Advisors LLC Has $237.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,071,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 105,075 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $237,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $179.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.