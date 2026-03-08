Natixis Advisors LLC Has $237.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,071,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 105,075 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $237,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.
Walt Disney Price Performance
Walt Disney stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $179.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trending Headlines about Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Summer booking incentive — Disney is offering a free dining plan to Disney Visa cardmembers for select Walt Disney World stays, a targeted promotion that can boost room and F&B revenue during peak months and help fill discretionary spending categories. Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Get a Free Dining Plan at Walt Disney World in Today’s Daily Recap for 03/05/2026
- Positive Sentiment: Disney Cruise Line expansion — The Disney Adventure was christened in Singapore, reinforcing international cruise growth and incremental revenue opportunities outside North America. Global fleet momentum can support recurring revenue and margin mix improvements. Disney Cruise Line Christens the Disney Adventure in Singapore
- Positive Sentiment: Content upside — Pixar’s Hoppers is being positioned to capitalize on a viral meme, which could translate into stronger-than-expected box office and downstream streaming/licensing revenue if audience interest scales. Positive box-office surprises lift IP monetization across windows. Disney Pixar’s ‘Hoppers’ seeks to turn viral meme into box office gold
- Positive Sentiment: Parks investment — Disneyland’s $60M Avengers Campus expansion and other ride/upkeep projects signal continued capital spending to drive attendance and per-capita spending. These investments support long?term park revenue growth. Disneyland offers behind-the-scenes tour of $60 million Avengers Campus expansion
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership and liquidity debate — Coverage highlights Bob Iger stepping aside for parks chief Josh D’Amaro and the company’s $9.25B credit facility. Investors view this as mixed: it secures liquidity but raises execution and succession questions. Expect continued volatility while markets price leadership transition risk vs. stabilized financing. Disney Bull vs Bear: What Big Changes at the Entertainment Giant Really Mean for Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate persists — Analyst notes and fair?value models cluster around ~$130 per share, underscoring a split between IP-driven upside and execution/earnings risk; this keeps the trading range relatively compressed until clearer fundamentals or guidance emerge. Why The Narrative Around Walt Disney (DIS) Is Shifting As Fair Value And IP Debates Collide
- Neutral Sentiment: Anniversary PR and nostalgia — Multiple stories and a downtown Orlando plaque commemorating the original 1965 “Florida Project” announcement create positive brand headlines but are unlikely to move near-term fundamentals materially. Orlando & Disney Unveil Plaque at the Site of Historic ‘The Florida Project’ Announcement
- Negative Sentiment: Safety/PR risk — A former safari driver alleges staff are trained to drive away if someone falls into a crocodile pit. That claim creates reputational risk, potential regulatory attention, and possible liability exposure if substantiated — factors that can pressure sentiment and attendance if amplified. “They’re not saving that baby”: Former Disney World safari driver says staff are trained to drive away if someone falls into crocodile pit
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
