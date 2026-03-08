Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,123 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $224,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 667,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,085,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $105.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

