Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,744 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,556,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,610,000 after acquiring an additional 179,866 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,499,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,874,000 after acquiring an additional 547,663 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,064,000 after acquiring an additional 76,455 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,418,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,337,000 after acquiring an additional 205,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,333,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $117.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.15 and its 200 day moving average is $121.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

