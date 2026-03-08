Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.34.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 2.20. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $2,446,537.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 794,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,168,090.72. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,346.24. The trade was a 2.23% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,753 shares of company stock worth $5,045,087. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

