Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Has $7.23 Million Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Carnival accounts for about 3.0% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Carnival were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Carnival by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Carnival by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Carnival by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 51,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $40 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 55% upside from recent levels — a clear analyst vote of confidence that can support buy-side interest. Wells Fargo raises PT and rating

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $40 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 55% upside from recent levels — a clear analyst vote of confidence that can support buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Income/buy thesis picked up traction: Seeking Alpha highlights Carnival as a dividend-yielding, low-volatility buy, citing margin improvements, Celebration Key and a reinstated $0.15 quarterly dividend — these fundamentals can attract income-focused investors. Seeking Alpha: Dividend-buy thesis

Income/buy thesis picked up traction: Seeking Alpha highlights Carnival as a dividend-yielding, low-volatility buy, citing margin improvements, Celebration Key and a reinstated $0.15 quarterly dividend — these fundamentals can attract income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Competitor expansion: Royal Caribbean (RCL) is adding Discovery?class ships, river cruises and private destinations to boost repeat demand — this signals strong industry demand but also intensifies competition for market share. Investors should view this as an industry growth indicator with mixed implications for CCL. RCL adds ships and destinations

Competitor expansion: Royal Caribbean (RCL) is adding Discovery?class ships, river cruises and private destinations to boost repeat demand — this signals strong industry demand but also intensifies competition for market share. Investors should view this as an industry growth indicator with mixed implications for CCL. Neutral Sentiment: Luxury promotions: Seabourn launched suite upgrades and shipboard-credit offers to drive bookings in 2026+; niche marketing and promotional activity across luxury operators may pressure yields in specific itineraries but has limited direct impact on Carnival’s mass-market segments. Seabourn promotion

Luxury promotions: Seabourn launched suite upgrades and shipboard-credit offers to drive bookings in 2026+; niche marketing and promotional activity across luxury operators may pressure yields in specific itineraries but has limited direct impact on Carnival’s mass-market segments. Negative Sentiment: Oil and geopolitical risk are the main immediate headwinds: multiple pieces link rising WTI crude (near $85) and Strait of Hormuz disruptions from Middle East conflict to pressure cruise margins and route economics — investors are selling on higher fuel-cost risk. Benzinga: Why Carnival shares falling

Oil and geopolitical risk are the main immediate headwinds: multiple pieces link rising WTI crude (near $85) and Strait of Hormuz disruptions from Middle East conflict to pressure cruise margins and route economics — investors are selling on higher fuel-cost risk. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction / price action coverage: Several outlets (Zacks, Yahoo Finance) flagged steeper-than-market declines in CCL, reinforcing negative momentum and potentially triggering technical selling. Yahoo/Zacks: CCL falls more steeply

Market reaction / price action coverage: Several outlets (Zacks, Yahoo Finance) flagged steeper-than-market declines in CCL, reinforcing negative momentum and potentially triggering technical selling. Negative Sentiment: Options and sentiment on fuel shock: Commentary on RCL options activity and oil-driven volatility highlights elevated hedging/trading around cruise names — a sign of short-term investor unease that typically spills over into CCL. Barchart: Oil shock and options activity

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Carnival from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

