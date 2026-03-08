Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 15,192 Shares of Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the period. Simplify MBS ETF comprises 0.9% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 1,555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $13,278,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. Simplify MBS ETF has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $50.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS. MTBA was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Simplify.

