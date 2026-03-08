Integrated Capital Management LLC Makes New $27.26 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Integrated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,259,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $147.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.65. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $154.03.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the stocks that make up its target Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.