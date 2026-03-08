TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF $DMBS

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,273 shares during the period. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMBS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 161,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

Get DoubleLine Mortgage ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DMBS opened at $49.83 on Friday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Increases Dividend

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2122 per share. This is an increase from DoubleLine Mortgage ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.