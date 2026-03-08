37,895 Shares in Cameco Corporation $CCJ Purchased by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000. Cameco comprises about 2.8% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,801,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,493,978,000 after buying an additional 235,613 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 41.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,988,000 after buying an additional 2,071,373 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cameco by 116.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,622,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,736,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,797,000 after acquiring an additional 578,393 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.20 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research cut Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.03.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 113.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.33. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $135.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.13 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

