Guardian Partners Inc. Purchases 11,815 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Guardian Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,222 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,842,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,098,484,000 after purchasing an additional 429,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,262,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after buying an additional 230,848 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 920,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after buying an additional 142,060 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 48.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 124,625 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BHP Group Trading Down 5.1%
BHP opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $83.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.92.
Here are the key news stories impacting BHP Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BHP advancing strategic copper deals — BHP agreed to divest the San Manuel property in Arizona to Faraday Copper, part of moves to strengthen its copper supply chain and accelerate its pivot toward higher?return, critical?minerals assets. BHP Group Limited (BHP) Advances Strategic Deals to Strengthen Copper Supply Chain
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call?option buying — traders purchased roughly 434,277 BHP call options on Thursday (an ~8,200% jump vs. normal daily call volume), a bullish signal that some market participants expect upside or are hedging directional exposure. (reported activity)
- Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds from rising copper — strong copper prices and a rally in peers (e.g., Freeport?McMoRan) support BHP’s copper strategy, improving medium?term revenue prospects if volumes and costs remain favorable. Freeport-McMoRan’s Shares Pop 39% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Management outreach and investor presentations — BHP presented at the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals conference, providing updates on strategy and capital allocation (helpful for investors but not an immediate catalyst). BHP Group Limited (BHP) Presents at 35th BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference – Slideshow
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic reallocation away from coal — reports note BHP’s Australian coal mines are less competitive for capital, supporting the company’s pivot to copper/critical minerals; longer?term positive for returns but creates transitional execution risk. BHP Says Australian Coal Mines Can’t Compete for Capital
- Negative Sentiment: China widens iron?ore restrictions on BHP — multiple reports say China’s state iron?ore buyer has expanded restrictions on BHP shipments and summoned traders, a direct negative for BHP’s iron?ore revenues and the proximate driver of today’s share weakness. Market concern centers on lost Chinese throughput and weaker near?term pricing for BHP volumes. China reportedly expands restrictions on iron ore imports from BHP
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
About BHP Group
BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.
The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.
