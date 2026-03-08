Guardian Partners Inc. Purchases 11,815 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Guardian Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,222 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,842,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,098,484,000 after purchasing an additional 429,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,262,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after buying an additional 230,848 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 920,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after buying an additional 142,060 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 48.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 124,625 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Trading Down 5.1%

BHP opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $83.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.92.

BHP Group Announces Dividend

Key Stories Impacting BHP Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 399.0%.

Here are the key news stories impacting BHP Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

See Also

