Planwiser Financial LLC Purchases 6,913 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Planwiser Financial LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Planwiser Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Planwiser Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Entrewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 39,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of AVUS opened at $113.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $118.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.30.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.