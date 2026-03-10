Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DK. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delek US from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

Get Delek US alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DK

Delek US Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $40.02 on Friday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.63. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,025.20. This trade represents a 29.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Israel sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,544,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,074.95. This represents a 40.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 142,764 shares of company stock worth $5,989,317 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,773,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,743,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,296,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,286,000 after buying an additional 87,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delek US by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after buying an additional 403,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 29.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,460,000 after buying an additional 425,896 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.