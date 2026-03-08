Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Acquires 10,962 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC owned 0.24% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of JPIE opened at $46.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2082 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

