Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Takes $3.05 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000. Micron Technology makes up 2.6% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $370.30 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.98 and its 200-day moving average is $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $416.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 7,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,625. The trade was a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

