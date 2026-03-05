Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives C$51.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$52.50 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$45.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$44.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$46.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.31. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$15.09 and a 12-month high of C$53.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.15.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.68 billion during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 33.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 1.0071259 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research sharply raised multiple quarterly and full?year EPS forecasts for Kinross, lifting FY2026 to $3.47 (from $2.61) and FY2027 to $3.40 (from $2.55) while boosting several quarterly estimates (Q1/Q2/Q4 2026 and Q1/Q2/Q4 2027). Higher analyst earnings revisions signal stronger profit expectations and are supportive of the share price. Q3 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Raised by Zacks Research

Neutral Sentiment: Kinross increased its ownership in junior miner Eminent Gold to roughly 13.8–14% and filed an early warning report. This creates optional upside (exposure to exploration upside or a future strategic stake) but appears non?strategic to core production for now and is unlikely to materially change near?term earnings. Monitor whether the stake grows or leads to a transaction. Kinross Increases Ownership in Eminent to 13.8% and Files Early Warning Report

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia. The company has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth.

