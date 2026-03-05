Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 35,702 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 964,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $93,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,662,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,455,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011,547 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,080.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 629,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,244,000 after buying an additional 616,905 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,885,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,991,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,908,000 after buying an additional 495,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,659,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,373,000 after acquiring an additional 434,320 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $96.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.57. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $98.04.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.2828 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

