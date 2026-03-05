Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,786,107 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 29th total of 12,771,367 shares. Currently, 20.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,452,991 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,452,991 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 20.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ASHR opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $34.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $315,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 4,802.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,905 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares. ASHR was launched on Nov 6, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

