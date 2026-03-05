OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

OceanaGold Company Profile

OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $43.33.

OceanaGold Corporation is an international gold and copper producer headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. The company focuses on the exploration, development and operation of open pit and underground mines across the Asia–Pacific and North America regions. Its core operations include the Didipio mine in the Philippines, the Macraes and Waihi gold mines in New Zealand and the Haile gold mine in South Carolina, United States. OceanaGold’s portfolio spans proven reserves, near?mine development projects and exploration tenements, providing a balanced mix of production and growth assets.

Founded in 2005 as a spin-off from Placer Dome, OceanaGold has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development.

