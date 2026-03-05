Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.59, but opened at $82.73. Jardine Matheson shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 1,615 shares trading hands.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited is a Bermuda-registered investment holding company with a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and American depositary shares trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol JMHLY. Established in 1832 by William Jardine and James Matheson, the group has evolved from a trading house in Canton to a diversified conglomerate with operations throughout Asia.

The company holds controlling interests in a portfolio of businesses spanning property, retail, hospitality, automotive, and engineering.

