JT Stratford LLC Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Hill LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sachem Hill LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $60.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.