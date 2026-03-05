American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Scotiabank

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.86%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $37,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,408. This trade represents a 3.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $114,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,208. This trade represents a 40.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 9,771 shares of company stock valued at $239,884 over the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.