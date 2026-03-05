Francis Laurencio Sells 4,799 Shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $23,755.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,022.05. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Atomera Price Performance
Shares of ATOM stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.93. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $7.73.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Atomera Inc is a materials engineering company that develops and licenses advanced thin film technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its flagship offering, Mears Silicon Technology (MST), is designed to enhance transistor performance, improve power efficiency and boost device yields. Atomera’s solutions are integrated into existing fabrication processes without major changes to equipment or materials flows, enabling foundries and integrated device manufacturers to adopt the technology with minimal disruption.
At the core of Atomera’s business model is the licensing and patent-licensing of MST.
