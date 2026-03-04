Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Sells 41,649,992 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. $SEAT

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS cut its position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,192,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,649,992 shares during the period. Vivid Seats accounts for 14.7% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned 0.21% of Vivid Seats worth $36,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth $25,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $7.00 price objective on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About Vivid Seats

(Free Report)

Vivid Seats, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker SEAT, operates an online ticket marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of live event tickets. The company specializes in facilitating purchases for sports games, concerts, theater productions and other entertainment experiences. Through its digital platform and mobile application, Vivid Seats offers real-time access to available tickets, transparent pricing and a 100% Buyer Guarantee, which ensures ticket authenticity and timely delivery.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vivid Seats has grown from a regional reseller into one of North America’s leading ticket marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.