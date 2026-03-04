Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Milton Blackmore Sells 594 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) Director Milton Blackmore sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $45,476.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,176.80. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $102.25.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.24. Innospec had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IOSP. Zacks Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innospec presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,820,000 after buying an additional 51,824 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Incorporated (NASDAQ: IOSP) is a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company operates through three principal business segments: Fuel Specialties, Oilfield Services, and Performance Chemicals. In the Fuel Specialties segment, Innospec develops and supplies additives designed to enhance octane levels, improve combustion efficiency, reduce emissions and prevent deposit formation in gasoline and diesel engines. Its Oilfield Services division provides chemical technologies—such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and demulsifiers—to support exploration, drilling, production optimization and enhanced oil recovery operations.

