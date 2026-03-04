Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Director David Henry Hoffmann Buys 19,000 Shares of Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) Director David Henry Hoffmann purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $168,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,051,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,805,323.65. This represents a 0.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
David Henry Hoffmann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 26th, David Henry Hoffmann acquired 15,200 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $137,256.00.
- On Wednesday, February 25th, David Henry Hoffmann bought 13,710 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $118,454.40.
- On Monday, February 23rd, David Henry Hoffmann purchased 15,200 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $135,432.00.
- On Thursday, February 19th, David Henry Hoffmann purchased 10,600 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $82,786.00.
- On Tuesday, February 17th, David Henry Hoffmann bought 10,600 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,260.00.
- On Friday, February 13th, David Henry Hoffmann purchased 6,099 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $43,729.83.
Lee Enterprises stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $198.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.55. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Lee Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded media company based in Davenport, Iowa, with a heritage dating back to 1890 when Alfred W. Lee acquired the Davenport Times-Democrat. Over the decades, the company has grown through acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest regional news publishers in the United States. Lee Enterprises’ shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LEE.
The company’s principal activities center on the production and distribution of local journalism across print and digital channels.
