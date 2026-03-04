Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME) Upgraded by Lifesci Capital to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prime Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

PRME stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.80. Prime Medicine has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.56.

Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prime Medicine had a negative return on equity of 163.51% and a negative net margin of 3,301.64%.The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

We are a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, Prime Editors, to address the widest spectrum of diseases by deploying our Prime Editing technology, which we believe is a versatile, precise, efficient and broad gene editing technology. Genetic mutations implicated in disease are diverse and can range from errors of a single base, known as point mutations, to errors that extend beyond a single base, such as insertions, deletions, duplications, or combinations thereof.

