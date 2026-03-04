Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.21.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $204.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.02 and its 200 day moving average is $211.53. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

