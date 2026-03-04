Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Raised to Hold at Argus

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Argus to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.33.

Get Equifax alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $206.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Equifax has a twelve month low of $166.02 and a twelve month high of $281.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $7,629,624.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,506 shares in the company, valued at $46,536,856.34. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total value of $880,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,018.12. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,671 shares of company stock worth $9,960,181. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,282,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,920,535,000 after buying an additional 316,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $942,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,142,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,650,000 after acquiring an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,809,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.