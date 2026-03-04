RGNT (NYSEAMERICAN:RGNT) Upgraded at ThinkEquity

RGNT (NYSEAMERICAN:RGNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at ThinkEquity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

RGNT Stock Performance

RGNT opened at $3.35 on Monday. RGNT has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

RGNT Company Profile

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing tissue repair solutions which seek to restore the health. Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel.

