Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $71,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $246.77 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $594.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.32 and a 200 day moving average of $203.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

