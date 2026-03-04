Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $71,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7%
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.
Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nipocalimab earned a U.S. FDA Fast Track designation for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), accelerating development and review timelines and supporting the therapy’s commercial potential if Phase 3 confirms benefit. This reduces regulatory risk for a late?stage immunology asset. Johnson & Johnson therapy nipocalimab granted U.S. FDA Fast Track designation in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)
- Positive Sentiment: Management and analysts point to immunology and neuroscience (Tremfya, Caplyta, Spravato) as key growth drivers that are offsetting revenue pressure from Stelara’s loss of exclusivity — supporting medium?term top?line resilience. Immunology, Neuroscience Step Up as Key Growth Engines for J&J
- Positive Sentiment: Early clinical results for the prostate cancer candidate pasritamig were described as encouraging with plans toward Phase 3—an oncology win could be materially value?accretive if later?stage trials succeed. Johnson And Johnson Weighs Drug Breakthroughs Against Possible DePuy Synthes Sale
- Neutral Sentiment: JNJ presented at the TD Cowen health?care conference (transcript available) — useful for detail on pipeline timelines and management tone but not an immediate catalyst absent new disclosures. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Presents at TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: JNJ scheduled its Q1 results call for April 14 — a routine event that will be the next formal opportunity for management to update guidance and pipeline timing. Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend/income outlets continue to feature JNJ as a top dividend stock, reinforcing its appeal to income investors but not necessarily a near?term price catalyst. 5 Top Dividend Stocks for March 2026: Chevron (CVX) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lead the Pack
- Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Hold with a note that oncology?driven estimates are higher but upside is limited, which can curb bullish momentum and keep valuation upside constrained. Balanced Outlook on Johnson & Johnson: Higher Oncology-Driven Estimates but Limited Upside Justify Hold Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that J&J is exploring strategic options for its DePuy Synthes orthopedics unit, including a possible sale that could exceed $20B, introduce near?term uncertainty (timing, tax/structural outcomes) that can pressure the stock despite potential long?term value realization. Johnson And Johnson Weighs Drug Breakthroughs Against Possible DePuy Synthes Sale
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
