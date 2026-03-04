FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Stock Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 637.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 856,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,247,000 after buying an additional 26,865 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $291.62.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $223.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $474.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.69 and its 200-day moving average is $285.10.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 25.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total value of $760,540.40. Following the sale, the director owned 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,920.30. The trade was a 74.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total transaction of $761,955.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,211.25. The trade was a 71.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

