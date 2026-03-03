Gregory Lucier Acquires 22,445 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Lucier bought 22,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $314,903.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,500. This trade represents a 81.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance
Shares of XRAY stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. 5,848,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,684. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.40 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 109.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,316,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970,086 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,044.0% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,736,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,790,000 after buying an additional 5,234,587 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 662.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,608,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,700,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 827.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,343 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key DENTSPLY SIRONA News
Here are the key news stories impacting DENTSPLY SIRONA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Director buying: Gregory T. Lucier significantly increased his stake in Dentsply Sirona, purchasing 27,555 shares on March 2 at ~$14.24 and 22,445 shares on March 3 at ~$14.03 (bringing his reported holdings to ~50,000 shares). Large insider purchases are often viewed as a bullish signal of management confidence. SEC Form 4
- Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research raised its price target to $17 and maintained an “outperform” rating — a bullish analyst action that implies meaningful upside from current levels and can support buying interest. Barrington Research PT Raise
- Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $16 but kept a “neutral” rating — a PT lift that helps sentiment but the unchanged rating tempers the positive impact. Mizuho PT Update TickerReport
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor access: Management will present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on March 10 — a scheduled investor event that provides an opportunity for management to update guidance and interact with analysts (near-term catalyst if new commentary or data are released). Conference Notice
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage/targets: Smaller media posts also reported price-target bumps (AmericanBankingNews noted PTs raised to $13 and $14). These incremental upgrades help sentiment but are mixed in magnitude. PT to $13 PT to $14
- Neutral Sentiment: Fundamental note: A Zacks piece flagged international revenue trends as an area to watch; investors assessing XRAY should consider geographic growth dynamics versus company guidance/analyst models. Zacks Analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears anomalous (reports show zero shares / NaN changes), suggesting a reporting error rather than a genuine short-squeeze or relief — treat the short-interest updates cautiously. (No reliable link; data appears inconsistent in the filings.)
Analysts Set New Price Targets
XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.
The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DENTSPLY SIRONA
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.