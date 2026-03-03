Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Insider Sells 10,029 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) insider John Richard Pinion sold 10,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $228,661.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,592.80. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,535. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The firm had revenue of $207.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RARE. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation transcript from TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference is available; this is informational for modeling product timelines and pipeline commentary but contains no new regulatory decisions. TD Cowen Presentation Transcript

Management presentation transcript from TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference is available; this is informational for modeling product timelines and pipeline commentary but contains no new regulatory decisions. Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling by multiple senior executives (CEO Emil Kakkis sold 54,404 shares; several EVPs, the CFO and CAO also sold material blocks) — these trades reduced several insiders’ holdings by ~3–10% and totaled well over $1M for the CEO alone. Such coordinated/large insider liquidity can signal personal cash needs or tax planning, but markets often read it as a negative signal for near-term sentiment. SEC filing (CEO sale) here: Insider Sale SEC Filing

Large, concentrated insider selling by multiple senior executives (CEO Emil Kakkis sold 54,404 shares; several EVPs, the CFO and CAO also sold material blocks) — these trades reduced several insiders’ holdings by ~3–10% and totaled well over $1M for the CEO alone. Such coordinated/large insider liquidity can signal personal cash needs or tax planning, but markets often read it as a negative signal for near-term sentiment. SEC filing (CEO sale) here: Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced or are soliciting lead plaintiffs for a securities-fraud class action (alleging misstatements/omissions related to setrusumab) covering Aug 3, 2023–Dec 26, 2025; several firms set April 6 lead?plaintiff deadlines. The proliferation of notices and a filed class action increases legal and financial uncertainty and is likely exerting downward pressure on the stock. Example notice: Kessler Topaz Class Action Notice

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.