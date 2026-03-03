Short Interest in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Declines By 22.6%

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 68,159 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the January 29th total of 88,046 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 192,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.05. 158,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,121. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.41.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.3923 per share. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

