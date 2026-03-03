Insider Selling: Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) COO Sells 5,283 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) COO John Gallagher sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $140,105.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,903.24. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trupanion Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of TRUP traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Trupanion had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 1.35%.The company had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Trupanion from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trupanion

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 66,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 130,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.