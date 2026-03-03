Karah Herdman Parschauer Sells 8,135 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 8,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $185,478.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,688.80. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. 1,722,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,535. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $207.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation transcript from TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference is available; this is informational for modeling product timelines and pipeline commentary but contains no new regulatory decisions. TD Cowen Presentation Transcript

Several analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $35,765,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 88.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 35,185 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 983,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 71,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

