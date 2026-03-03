Propel Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Propel (TSE:PRL) executives pointed to a return to stronger credit performance exiting 2025 and into early 2026, even as fourth-quarter profitability was pressured by higher provisioning and stepped-up marketing and infrastructure investments tied to late-quarter origination growth and new strategic initiatives.

Fourth-quarter momentum driven by December originations

Chief Executive Officer Clive Kinross said the company entered the fourth quarter with a tightened underwriting posture following credit pressure experienced in the third quarter. As performance strengthened during Q4, Propel accelerated originations in December, which Kinross described as the company’s strongest month of CLAB growth to date.

Record 2025 results, with Q4 profitability pressured by provisioning and investments

Kinross said December drove approximately $30 million of CLAB growth, representing nearly all of the $32 million sequential growth in Q4. Management emphasized that the late-quarter growth required upfront provisioning and incremental acquisition spending, while the associated revenue will be recognized over subsequent periods, pressuring near-term profitability but positioning the portfolio for growth in 2026.

For the full year 2025, management reported:

Record total originations funded of $774 million, up 32% year-over-year

Record revenue of $590 million, up 31%

Record ending CDAP of $590 million, up 23% from 2024

Net income of $59.5 million, up 28%

Adjusted net income of $66.7 million, up 7%

Founder and Chief Financial Officer Sheldon Saidakovsky said Q4 total originations funded were a record $221 million, up 26% from the prior-year quarter, while ending CLAB reached a record $590 million, up 23% year-over-year. Q4 revenue rose 21% year-over-year to $155.8 million. The annualized revenue yield was 109% in Q4 versus 113% a year earlier, which Saidakovsky attributed primarily to the timing impact of heavy December originations boosting ending CLAB with only a modest revenue contribution during the quarter.

On credit, Saidakovsky said provision for loan losses and other liabilities was 56% of revenue in Q4, while net charge-offs were 14% of average CLAB. He cited softness in certain U.S. segments early in the quarter—including lower cure rates and variability in collections performance—partly influenced by macro factors such as the U.S. government shutdown. He added that charge-offs are a lagging indicator and were primarily related to earlier vintages, particularly from Q3, before underwriting was tightened.

Management said credit performance strengthened into the back half of Q4 and that, based on current trends, Q4 is likely to represent the peak in provisioning. Saidakovsky also highlighted IFRS timing effects: large December originations required upfront provisioning, while the related revenue will be earned over future periods, lifting the provision rate as a percentage of revenue in the quarter.

Adjusted net income in Q4 was $8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. For 2025, diluted adjusted EPS was $1.58. Saidakovsky said Q4 profitability was impacted by upfront provisioning tied to December growth, higher acquisition and marketing spend to support origination volumes, and incremental startup and infrastructure costs related to the build and launch of Propel Bank and the Column partnership.

Regional and program performance: U.S., U.K., Canada, and Lending-as-a-Service

Kinross described a “dynamic” U.S. backdrop in 2025, noting that while overall inflation declined, inflation for essential spending remained elevated and real wage growth for many lower-income households moderated. He said these dynamics contributed to credit softness that emerged in Q3 and extended into early Q4, but that credit performance improved as the quarter progressed amid stable employment in sectors where Propel’s customers work and continued constraints on access to credit.

In Lending-as-a-Service, management reported record Q4 revenue of $5.8 million, up 97% year-over-year, and approximately $18 million for fiscal 2025, up 191% from 2024. Kinross said Propel received increased commitments from existing purchasers toward the end of Q4, supporting higher origination capacity heading into 2026.

In Canada, Kinross said macro conditions were softer than the U.S., with slower GDP growth and higher unemployment levels. Despite that, he said the Canadian business grew 49% in 2025 versus 2024, though it remains about 2% of total revenue, and that credit performance was strong following refinements to the risk model.

In the U.K., management said the business exceeded expectations and delivered record revenue, with annual growth exceeding 50% in 2025. Kinross attributed the performance to platform scalability, disciplined underwriting, and the integration of QuidMarket into Propel’s platform. On the Q&A, management described U.K. credit performance as “outstanding,” citing both operations and market dynamics, and said QuidMarket exceeded prior expectations while maintaining strong default performance.

Expense, funding, and capital management updates

Saidakovsky reported acquisition and data expenses increased 48% year-over-year to $23.2 million in Q4, reflecting record originations and a higher cost per funded origination. Cost per funded origination rose to $0.105 per dollar funded, and cost per new customer-funded origination increased to $0.245 per dollar funded. Management said these levels remained within targeted profitability parameters and reflected intentional decisions, including increased investment in organic and direct marketing channels, diversification of marketing partnerships, higher underwriting and data costs due to tighter underwriting, and continued U.K. growth, which carries higher acquisition costs but is offset by higher yields and strong credit performance.

Other operating expenses were 16% of revenue in Q4, consistent with the prior-year period when excluding one-time transaction costs related to the QuidMarket acquisition. Saidakovsky said operating leverage gains were largely offset by infrastructure investments for Propel Bank and the Column partnership, as well as AI investments that increased overhead in the short term.

On funding, Saidakovsky said the overall cost of debt declined to 10.6% in Q4 from 12.7% in the prior year, supported by improved credit facility terms and lower interest rates. He said management expects margins to expand on an IFRS and adjusted basis given investments made, stabilized credit performance, and operating leverage.

At quarter-end, Propel had approximately $103 million of undrawn capacity across credit facilities and a debt-to-equity ratio of about 1.3x. The company increased its quarterly dividend by 8% in Q4 to $0.21 per share and then increased it an additional 7% to $0.225 per share for the current quarter, marking its tenth consecutive dividend increase.

2026 targets and growth initiatives: Freshline, Column partnership, and Propel Bank

Looking ahead, management introduced 2026 operational and financial targets, including ending CLAB growth of 18% to 24%, revenue of $725 million to $775 million, adjusted EBITDA of $152.5 million to $177.5 million, net income of $70 million to $90 million, and adjusted net income of $80 million to $100 million. Propel also targeted return on equity of 24%+ and adjusted return on equity of 28%+.

Kinross outlined two initiatives announced in Q4 that management expects to drive growth: the Column partnership supporting the launch of Freshline in the U.S., and the launch of Propel Bank. Management said Freshline expands Propel’s addressable market by serving a new consumer segment and entering additional states, and noted a $60 million forward flow commitment for Freshline from Mesirow. Executives said they expect additional commitments in coming months.

On Propel Bank, President and Chief Revenue Officer Noah Buchman said the bank is “officially operational” and will initially provide services listed in the press release to existing bank partners and to Column as the program launches. Over time, management said Propel Bank provides optionality to expand into more traditional banking products, subject to regulatory approval, while near-term focus remains on supporting U.S. expansion and additional revenue streams.

During the Q&A, executives also discussed seasonality and early-quarter credit trends, saying they were seeing strong repayment behavior and delinquency performance during tax season, alongside robust demand—conditions they said do not always coincide. Management also discussed capital allocation, reiterating priorities including reinvesting in organic growth, maintaining balance sheet flexibility, continuing dividend growth, and considering opportunistic share repurchases.

About Propel (TSE:PRL)

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).

