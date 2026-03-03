MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 51,272 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 29th total of 63,562 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,343 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,343 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 232,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,571. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.

Get MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund alerts:

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000.

(Get Free Report)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) is a closed-end term fund that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in global infrastructure securities. The fund targets companies involved in the development, ownership, or operation of transportation networks, energy and utility systems, digital infrastructure and related megatrends. By focusing on essential assets that underpin long-term economic growth, MEGI aims to generate a stable income stream while capturing opportunities for capital gains.

Launched in 2021, MEGI employs a thematic investment approach managed by CBRE Clarion Securities’ dedicated infrastructure equity team.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.