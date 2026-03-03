ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,994 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 29th total of 18,401 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,197 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,197 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.47% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Up 10.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA EEV traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 54,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

About ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries. The Fund takes positions in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, should have similar daily return characteristics as -200% of the daily return of the Index.

Featured Articles

