Short Interest in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Decreases By 18.8%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 658,589 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 29th total of 810,664 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,801,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,801,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $153.28. 2,674,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,519. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $157.29.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.