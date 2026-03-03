Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 6,848 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Motco bought a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Leidos by 1,942.9% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $179.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $205.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $576,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,500.75. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $204.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Leidos from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.